No-trust motion filed against GB Assembly speaker

In the wake of the recent disqualification of Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, political tensions in the region have escalated as a no-confidence motion has been filed against the Speaker of the GB Assembly, Nazir Ahmed.

Opposition leader Amjad Advocate submitted a motion in the assembly.

To address the motion, the Secretary of the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly has swiftly issued notices to all lawmakers, summoning them to a special session where the motion will be discussed and put to vote.

PTI nominates Raja Azam Khan Amacha as CM

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has officially nominated Raja Azam Khan Amacha as the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The announcement was made by the PTI parliamentary party, which proposed Raja Azam Khan Amacha’s name for the esteemed position.

According to a PTI spokesperson, Raja Azam Khan Amacha’s nomination was met with unanimous support from party members, signifying a strong endorsement of his capabilities and leadership.