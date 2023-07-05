PTI nominates Raja Azam Khan Amacha as CM of Gilgit-Baltistan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has officially nominated Raja Azam Khan Amacha as the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The announcement was made by the PTI parliamentary party, which proposed Raja Azam Khan Amacha’s name for the esteemed position.

According to a PTI spokesperson, Raja Azam Khan Amacha’s nomination was met with unanimous support from party members, signifying a strong endorsement of his capabilities and leadership.

The spokesperson further revealed that the PTI chairman had personally approved Raja Azam Khan Amacha as the party’s candidate for the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PTI spokesperson said the party holds a decisive majority in the Gilgit-Baltistan Council, further bolstering Raja Azam Khan Amacha’s prospects for assuming the chief ministerial role.

On the other hand, the PPP nominated Advocate Amjad, the PML-N named Engineer Anwar, and the JUI nominated Rehmat Khaliq for the position of the new GB CM.

The polling for the new chief minister will take place today at 3 pm.

Khalid Khurshid disqualified

On Tuesday, the Chief Court of Gilgit-Baltistan disqualified Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid in a case related to a fake degree.

A three-member larger bench headed by Justice Inayatur Rahman announced the reserved verdict of the case.

No-trust motion filed against GB Assembly speaker

In the wake of the recent disqualification of Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, political tensions in the region have escalated as a no-confidence motion has been filed against the Speaker of the GB Assembly, Nazir Ahmed.

Opposition leader Amjad Advocate submitted a motion in the assembly.

To address the motion, the Secretary of the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly has swiftly issued notices to all lawmakers, summoning them to a special session where the motion will be discussed and put to vote.

However, the police suddenly stormed the assembly secretariat, forcefully removing the members of the assembly and journalists from the premises. Additionally, they completely blocked all three entrances to the assembly secretariat.