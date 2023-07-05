Federal govt notifies 35% increase in salaries

The federal government has issued a notification of 35% increase in the salaries of government employees announced in the budget 2023-24 in the form of ad hoc relief, transport, deputation, additional charge, special pay and current search allowance.

As per the notification issued on Tuesday, the federal government has approved a significant salary increase for government employees. The salary raise, effective from July 1, 2023, includes various components such as ad hoc relief, transport, deputation, additional charge, special pay, and current charge allowance.

The details reveal that government employees will experience a salary boost ranging from 23% to 35% through ad hoc relief allowance, orderly allowance, conveyance allowance for disabled persons, deputation allowance, additional charge allowance, and special pay. Notably, the conveyance allowance for disabled individuals has witnessed a remarkable 100% increase, while the orderly allowance has been raised from Rs 17,500 to Rs 25,000 per month.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s notification, employees in grades 1 to 16 will receive a 35% increase in basic pay as ad hoc relief allowance, while officers in grades 17 to 22 will benefit from a 30% increase.

The ad hoc relief allowance will apply to contract employees, contingent paid employees, federal government employees, armed forces personnel, civil armed forces, and civil servants receiving salaries from defense estimates. It will also be applicable during leave and LPR (Leave Preparatory to Retirement), excluding extraordinary leave.

However, it’s important to note that the ad hoc relief allowance will be subject to income tax, and it will not be considered for the calculation of pension, gratuity, and house rent. Furthermore, the allowance will not be applicable during employees’ deputation abroad but will resume upon their return and appointment in the respective departments.

Ministries and divisions are responsible for providing the ad hoc relief allowance from their allocated budgets, without requiring supplementary grants. While the rates of deputation allowance, additional charge allowance, and special pay remain unchanged, the maximum amount has been raised from Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000. Additionally, the conveyance allowance for disabled individuals has doubled, increasing from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000.