Lust Stories franchise set to steam up with Lust Stories 3

Following the success of Lust Stories in 2018, Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua Sara, and Netflix recently introduced its second installment with directors Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma at the helm.

The four short films featured prominent actors such as Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Tillotama Shome, and Amruta Subhash. Pinkvilla has now revealed an intriguing update about this beloved franchise. It appears that the positive response to Lust Stories 2 has motivated the makers, Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua Sara, and Netflix, to proceed with the third part of the series.

According to media reports, the team is keen to move forward with Lust Stories 3 after the encouraging reception of the second installment. While the initial discussions have commenced, it is uncertain whether the same four directors from part 2 will return or if new directors will be brought on board for Lust Stories 3. However, it is confirmed that the third part is in the pipeline, and once the directors are finalized, the scripting, casting, and other pre-production processes will begin.

In a recent conversation, director Sujoy Ghosh shared insights into the casting process for his segment of Lust Stories 2, featuring Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia. He explained that it happened organically, as he had previously worked with Vijay on another film, and both Vijay and Tamannaah expressed their interest in collaborating. After sharing the script and addressing Tamannaah’s queries, the project came together seamlessly.