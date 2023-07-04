Dar aims to establish $15 billion reserve before govt tenure ends

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the assembly would dissolve once the government’s term ends but says he aims to establish a reserve of fifteen billion dollars before stepping down.

In an interview on Samaa TV program “Live with Nadeem Malik,” he expressed his belief that the Army Chief played a role in securing financial support from Saudi Arabia and the UAE and praised General Asim Munir and General Nadeem Anjum for acting in the national interest and commended the current leadership of the army for their fiscal discipline. Despite his imminent departure, Ishaq Dar remains committed to staying engaged.

The financial czar highlighted Chief Justice’s opinion that lifetime disqualification is illogical, emphasising the importance of the five-year disqualification law passed by the National Assembly. He also advocated for the trial of attackers in military courts and stressed the need for all institutions to operate within their constitutional limits, maintaining a balance between discipline and democracy.

Dar addressed the nation’s outrage at the country’s decline in the world rankings from the 24th to the 47th economy while urging those responsible for the economic slump to acknowledge mistakes. He said that it took eight months to avert a default and to restore stability the economy, which had been harmed by manipulated market circumstances. “The goal of the government is to return things to normal and lower the value of the dollar to Rs 250, with a long-term target of bringing the dollar to Rs 244.

Regarding the timeline, the minister mentioned that the assembly will dissolve once the government’s term ends on August 12. “Within the remaining 40 days, Saudi Arabia has pledged to provide $2 billion, and another $1 billion is expected from the UAE,” he said adding that efforts are underway to accumulate a reserve of $14 to $15 billion before the government’s term concludes. “The State Bank is projected to hold 9 billion dollars at that time,” he added.

Indicating that Nawaz Sharif intends to return to Pakistan before the polls, he emphasised the significance of fair and transparent elections. Nawaz Sharif hopes to run for the position of prime minister if he wins the elections. It is being discussed how to choose a caretaker prime minister, with an emphasis on choosing someone who can continue the changes. The prime minister and the opposition leader will jointly decide on the name of the caretaker prime minister.