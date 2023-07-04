Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan’s romantic still from Bawaal leaves fans intrigued

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have shared a captivating still from their upcoming film “Bawaal,” marking their first collaboration on the silver screen. The much-anticipated teaser of the film is set to release on Wednesday, generating significant buzz on Twitter a day before.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, renowned for his work in “Dangal” and “Chhichhore,” the film features a romantic storyline. Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share the new still, accompanied by a heartfelt caption. In the still, Varun Dhawan is seen embracing Janhvi as they appear lost in their own world, surrounded by a picturesque backdrop. Janhvi stuns in a printed red dress, while Varun exudes charm in a shirt-pants ensemble.

The still received an overwhelming response from fans, with many expressing their admiration for the on-screen chemistry between Janhvi and Varun. Amazon Prime’s official handle also chimed in, acknowledging the remarkable chemistry and describing it as deserving of all the excitement.

On Instagram, both the artists posted a romantic picture of themselves from the sets of the film and announced the release of the teaser.

Along with the post, fans were informed in the caption that the teaser of Nitish Tiwari’s film ‘Bowal’ will be released on July 5.

In ‘Boal’, Varun Dhawan plays the role of a history teacher who teaches students the wrong history which leads to Boal. The film will release on OTT platform Amazon Prime on July 21 while its grand premiere will be held at the Eiffel Tower in Pari.