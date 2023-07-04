NAB seeks answers from Parvez Elahi over embezzlement in development projects

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore chapter has sought answers from former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi in a case of alleged misappropriation in development projects in Gujrat.

Sources within the accountability bureau have revealed that Elahi had approved development projects worth billions in the Gujrat division in 2022-23.

They claimed discovering misappropriation in the approval of development projects and the awarding of contracts.

The ex-CM is accused of irregularities in development projects valued at over Rs23 billion.

Sohail Awan, personal secretary of Elahi’s son, Moonis Elahi, is also implicated in the irregularities, sources added.

They alleged that Sohail Awan received bribes and kickbacks on behalf of the former chief minister.

The bureau has directed Elahi to submit his answers to its joint investigation team (JIT) on July 6 through the jail superintendent. He is currently in Camp Jail Lahore.