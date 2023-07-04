Imran speaks against Buzdar, Mehmood: ‘GB’s Khalid Khurshid was best among all CMs’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that he was deeply saddened and surprised that Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid was disqualified.

He said among all the chief ministers he observed them working, Khalid Khurshid was best among all.

Former premier said Khalid Khurshid was not only competent and honest, but also fully believed in the idea of ‘true freedom’.

“His disqualification will be a great loss to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said.

Read More:

GB CM Khalid Khurshid disqualified in fake degree case

PM forms 3-member committee on Gilgit Baltistan political landscape

It is pertinent to note that the Chief Court of Gilgit-Baltistan has disqualified Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid in a case related to a fake degree.

Also, amid the changing political situation in Gilgit-Baltistan, the Prime Minister has established a three-member committee on the political situation of Gilgit Baltistan.