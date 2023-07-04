Special Investment Facilitation Council meeting to be held tomorrow

Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Wednesday.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir along with all chief ministers and federal ministers will attend the meeting.

The sources said that the huddle will review measures taken after the establishment of the investment council along with the recommendations for future actions.

The sources claimed said that delegations from foreign countries are likely to arrive this month for investment while the apex committee will approve the action plan for the arrival and facilitation of delegations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said with the help of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the immediate task was to increase the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country up to $5 billion.

He said by virtue of its composition, the SIFC will serve as a top decision-making forum to push through fundamental reforms in the structure of the economy.