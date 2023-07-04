PAC orders probe into Covid-19 aid distribution among businessmen during PTI regime

In a startling development, it has come to light that during the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime, approximately $3 billion in aid received from international financial institutions during the Covid-19 pandemic was allegedly disbursed among 620 businessmen as interest-free loans.

This revelation surfaced during a recent meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), led by Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Tuesday.

As a result, the committee has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate the matter further.

PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan said the previous government provided interest-free loans for a duration of 10 years to 620 industrialists under the Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF) scheme.

This revelation raised concerns among PAC members, with Birjis Tahir highlighting the need to determine the utilisation of the funds.

In response, Mohsin Aziz, another committee member, pointed out the positive outcomes of the scheme, citing an increase in employment for 3.2 million individuals and a boost in exports by $4 billion. He also mentioned that similar facilities had been provided in the past.

However, the PAC has instructed the Auditor General (AG) to conduct a performance audit of the $3 billion aid.

Furthermore, the FIA and NAB have been directed to initiate investigations into the matter.

Noor Alam Khan also directed to write a letter to the army chief for nominating a representative from Military Intelligence (MI) to join the probe team.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the ministry of finance, the PAC chairman criticised their failure to provide the names of the loan recipients, despite being instructed to do so on April 19.

The governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and finance secretary have also been summoned in the next PAC meeting, scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday).