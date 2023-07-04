PM for priority to completion of public welfare projects

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed on according high priority to the public welfare projects, besides maintaining quality and transparency of the ongoing development projects.

He said preference should be given to commencement of those projects which were aimed at development and prosperity of youth and women’s empowerment.

The prime minister issued these directives while chairing a high- level meeting on uplift projects under the current fiscal year.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, PM’s Adviser Ahad Khan Cheema, PM’s Special Assistants Malik Ahmad Khan and Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and other relevant authorities.

The meeting was apprised of the progress on the development work during the fiscal year 2023-24 and a detailed briefing was also given about the steps for the progress and prosperity of youth and women, and development of agriculture, industries, infrastructure and other sectors.

The prime minister directed for completion of all the projects within the stipulated period of time and the submission of a comprehensive report over the related mechanism.

He said the PM’s Merit Scholarship initiative was being launched across the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

The meeting was further briefed that under the PM’s Youth Programme, distribution process of laptops among the talented youth would commence soon.

The prime minister observed that for the development of agriculture sector, solarization process of tube wells should be initiated soon, besides directing that pace on the public welfare mega projects should be expedited.

He also stressed upon attaching special focus on the uplift of the backward areas during the current fiscal year.