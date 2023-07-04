Nawaz Sharif reaches Saudi Arabia

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) supremo and former prime minister for three times Nawaz Sharif reached Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

PMLN senior vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif is accompanied with Nawaz Sharif.

“Nawaz Sharif will perform Umrah and will meet important Saudi personalities,” reported SAMAA TV quoting sources.

Earlier Nawaz Sharif stated that after winning the upcoming elections, PMLN will end inflation on a priority basis.

Former prime minister held an important meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) Gulf delegation in Dubai.

PML-N leader was briefed about the high morale of the party workers based in the Gulf countries including the UAE.