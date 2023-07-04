YouTube star diagnosed with breast cancer

Grace Helbig, a renowned YouTuber and presenter from the United States, recently disclosed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a video, the 37-year-old shared her “shocking” and “surreal” diagnosis, which she received about a month ago.

After noticing a small lump, she hesitantly approached her doctor, who confirmed the diagnosis. However, she reassured her viewers that the cancer is “super treatable and highly beatable.”

Grace expressed her determination to confront the disease head-on and encouraged other women to be vigilant about checking for any potential symptoms.

She advised her followers to have any lumps examined and emphasised the importance of asking doctors questions without fear of sounding ignorant.

As an internet personality who gained popularity during the early days of YouTube, Grace is known for her comedic vlogs and viral challenges.

In her video, she admitted being uncertain about discussing her concerns with her gynaecologist, fearing that she would appear uninformed about “how girl bodies worked”.

Nevertheless, she mustered the courage to speak up, and her doctor also recognised the abnormality.

Throughout her career, Grace co-created the podcast “This Might Get Weird” alongside Mamrie Hart and hosted her own comedy talk show, “The Grace Helbig Show,” on the E! Network from 2015.

Since 2021, she has been lending her voice to the character Cindy Bear in the HBO cartoon “Jellystone!”

Grace outlined her treatment plan, which involves six rounds of chemotherapy followed by hormonal therapy. She expressed her optimism for a cure rather than remission, highlighting the positive and encouraging nature of her situation.