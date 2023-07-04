Pakistan to tour England for T20I series in 2024

Pakistan Cricket Team will tour England to play four T20 International matches in 2024, whereas Pakistan Women’s Team will play England Women’s Team at the same time.

Both teams had faced each other in T20 World Cup final last year and they had also played seven T20I matches in Pakistan, just before the ICC event.

The schedule was announced by England Board, according to which four T20 International matches would be played from 22 May to 30 May.

The first match would be played in Leeds on 22 May whereas second match would be played in Birmingham on 25 May.

The third match would be held in Cardiff on 28 May and the final match would be played at The Oval in London on 30 May.

On the other hand, Pakistan Women’s Team will play England Women’s team in three T20I matches from 11 May to 19 May.

The three match ODI series between the women teams will be played from 23 May to 29 May.