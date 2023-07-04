Bangladeshi singer’s performance of Kaifi Khalil’s ‘Kahani Suno’ leaves social media abuzz

The mesmerising song “Kahani Suno” by Pakistani Balochi singer Kaifi Khalil has transcended borders and gained popularity in Bangladesh, as the viral video of a Bangladeshi singer performing the song captures attention.

The concert footage showcases the Bangladeshi singer beautifully humming Kaifi Khalil’s soulful track, “Kahani Suno,” captivating the audience with her rendition. Social media users are also expressing their love for the Bengali singer’s interpretation of the song.

Originally released in 2021, “Kahani Suno” by Kaifi Khalil who hails from the Lyari area of Karachi quickly became a global sensation, captivating audiences not only in Pakistan but across the world. The superhit song has amassed a staggering 274 million views on YouTube.

This isn’t the first time Kaifi Khalil’s masterpiece has caught the attention of renowned artists. Previously, notable performers such as Aima Baig, Dutch singer Emma Hesters, Indian singer Ayushman Khurrana, and Joben Notyal have showcased their talents by covering this chart-topping track.

The universal appeal of “Kahani Suno” highlights the profound impact of Kifi Khalil’s music, transcending language and cultural boundaries, and touching the hearts of listeners worldwide.