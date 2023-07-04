Parliament’s joint session summoned to condemn desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting on the issue of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden and decided to call joint sitting of the parliament to condemn the matter that hurt billions of Muslims globally.

The top huddle decided that there will be a nationwide protest against the Sweden incident on Friday—July 7.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appealed to the entire nation—including all parties—to participate in the protest.

The entire nation will protest and give a message to the ‘evil minds’. The PM said protest rallies should be held across the country on Friday to condemn the Sweden incident.

The Prime Minister also decided to call a joint session of Parliament on Thursday. In the joint session of the Parliament, a national plan of action should be drawn up on the Sweden incident, Prime Minister’s directive

“The sentiments and feelings of the nation should be fully expressed through the forum of the Parliament, Prime Minister said.

A joint resolution should be passed in the joint session of the Parliament. Prime Minister’s instructed Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) to fully participate in Friday protests.

The prime minister also instructed the Pakistan Muslim League (N) party as president to hold protest rallies across the country.

The premier said honoring the Holy Quran was part of our faith and whole nation was united in this cause.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that misguided minds were following a ‘nefarious agenda’ by spreading the negative trend of Islamophobia while peace-loving nations and leaders around the world—who believe in co-existence— should block the path of Islamophobia and religious prejudices.

The premier added that violent minds targeting religion, holy persons, beliefs and ideas are a threat to world peace.