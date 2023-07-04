Watch Live
PM forms 3-member committee on Gilgit Baltistan political landscape

GB court disqualified the CM Khalid Khurshid in a fake degree case
Usman Khan Jul 04, 2023
Shehbaz Sharif. PHOTO/FILE
Amid the changing political situation in Gilgit-Baltistan, the Prime Minister has established a three-member committee on the political situation of GB.

The sources claimed the committee includes Ahsan Iqbal, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman.

The sourced further claimed the committee will review the no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The committee will present recommendations on the political situation after the disqualification of Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid from the court.

Read More: GB CM Khalid Khurshid disqualified in fake degree case

It is pertinent to note that the Chief Court of Gilgit-Baltistan has disqualified Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid in a case related to a fake degree. A three-member larger bench headed by Justice Inayatur Rahman announced the reserved verdict of the case on Tuesday.

