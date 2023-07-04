PM forms 3-member committee on Gilgit Baltistan political landscape

Amid the changing political situation in Gilgit-Baltistan, the Prime Minister has established a three-member committee on the political situation of GB.

The sources claimed the committee includes Ahsan Iqbal, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman.

The sourced further claimed the committee will review the no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The committee will present recommendations on the political situation after the disqualification of Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid from the court.

It is pertinent to note that the Chief Court of Gilgit-Baltistan has disqualified Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid in a case related to a fake degree. A three-member larger bench headed by Justice Inayatur Rahman announced the reserved verdict of the case on Tuesday.