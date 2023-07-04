Alia and Ranveer’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ trailer leaves fans excited

Bollywood fans are ecstatic as the enthralling trailer for the eagerly anticipated love drama “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, is released.

The trailer exudes a delightful blend of drama, romance, and comedy, evoking memories of Karan Johar’s iconic 2001 blockbuster “Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.”

From the opening scenes, Alia and Ranveer’s on-screen chemistry sizzles, but a twist emerges as their families disapprove of their relationship. Determined to overcome this hurdle, the couple embarks on a unique plan: living with each other’s families for three months. Success in this endeavor will seal their path to a blissful marriage.

Directed by the renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ marks his return to the directorial realm after a seven-year hiatus, adding further excitement to the film’s release.

Joining the lead pair are esteemed Bollywood veterans Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, who bring their immense talent and experience to the ensemble cast.

Audiences can mark their calendars for July 28, as this romantic drama promises to sweep them off their feet with its enchanting storyline and stellar performances.