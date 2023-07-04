Newborn loses limbs due to doctors negligence in Islamabad

A private hospital in Islamabad is facing accusations of negligence that resulted in severe burns to the legs of a newborn baby girl, and she has reportedly lost her limbs.

The child is currently receiving treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), according to a spokesperson from the hospital’s emergency department.

The spokesperson stated that the newborn girl is under the care of the Burn Care Centre.

It has been reported that approximately 25% to 30% of the lower part of the girl’s body has suffered burns.

The victim’s father Syed Ahsan said that his daughter was placed in an incubator due to her premature birth. However, when he visited her the following day, he was shocked to discover that her legs had been burnt.

He told that the hospital staff initially tried to conceal the wounds by wrapping both legs in a bandage, claiming that the girl had an allergic reaction.

Subsequently, the family sought medical assistance from another hospital, where doctors promptly determined that the injuries were not caused by an allergy but were, in fact, burns.

In response, the family transferred the girl to PIMS.

The father said that the girl may have lost her legs due to the severity of the burns as the child appears to be unable to feel any pain.