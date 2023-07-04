Man kills goat, goat’s eye kills man

A 50-year-old man named Bagar Sai from Surajpur district in Chhattisgarh, had a wish fulfilled and decided to offer a goat as a sacrifice at a local temple, but he didn’t know that it would end up his life.

Along with fellow residents from Madanpur village, Bagar Sai made his way to Khopa Dham on Sunday to perform the ritual.

After completing the sacrificial ceremony, the villagers cooked the goat’s meat and gathered together for a meal.

Filled with excitement, Bagar Sai unknowingly picked up one of the goat’s eyes from the cooked meat, unaware of the impending misfortune.

In an unfortunate turn of events, as Bagar Sai attempted to swallow the goat’s eye, it became lodged in his throat, causing him to choke.

Struggling for breath, he was urgently rushed to the district hospital, but tragically, he succumbed to the choking incident and passed away.