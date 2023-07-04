Sarfaraz Nawaz writes letter to PM Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz wrote a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Former Test cricketer wrote about the ongoing issue of Chairman PCB elections, which were postponed as former members of PCB BoG had filed a case in Balochistan High Court, which gave stay order against elections.

It was written that Najam Sethi’s companions were trying to create misunderstanding between the government allies.

He wrote that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) did not create any hurdle in the proceedings of PCB but now the matter was dragged into the court without any reason.

Sarfraz Nawaz said it was a perfect choice of Asif Ali Zardari, when he nominated Zaka Ashraf for the post of Chairman PCB.

He added in his letter that Zaka Ashraf can make many positive changes in PCB, so Asif Ali Zardari’s decision should be respected.