Mind-blowing leak: Google Pixel 8 Pro images unveiled early!

Leaked images of the upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro have surfaced online, giving us an early glimpse of the phone before its official launch in a few months.

While Google has recently introduced its first foldable device, the Pixel Fold, attention is already shifting towards the highly anticipated Pixel 8 series. Several leaks, including renders and promotional images, have contributed to the growing speculation.

The latest leak showcases hands-on images of the Pixel 8 Pro, apparently shared by an individual who received an early unit from the Google device team for testing. Although the images and the Reddit account have been removed, Android Police managed to preserve the evidence.

Based on the leaked images, it appears that the Pixel 8 Pro will bear a resemblance to its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro, but with more rounded corners and a flatter display (though not entirely flat).

The prototype unit reveals a modified camera visor on the back, featuring all three cameras arranged in a single lozenge-shaped array (unlike the Pixel 7 Pro, which had a separate telephoto lens). Additionally, there is an additional sensor positioned below the flash, rumored to be for measuring temperature.

In addition to showcasing the phone’s design, the original post included a photo of the boot screen, confirming specifications such as 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage.

The boot screen also displayed the words ‘husky’ and ‘zuma,’ with the latter likely being the code name for the Pixel 8 Pro and the former possibly referring to the Tensor G3 chip that powers the device.