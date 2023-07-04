Watch Live
Gold per tola price in Pakistan falls by Rs2,200 in domestic market

In two days, the yellow metal lost Rs11,000 after country secured IMF deal
Rizwan Alam Jul 04, 2023
The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan continued its downward trend and fell by Rs2200 as Pakistan secured deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The new price of the 24-karat gold reached Rs205,000.

It is interesting to note that in two days, the yellow metal lost Rs11,000 in local market.

The price of 10-gram of 24-karat has been decreased by Rs1997 to reach Rs175,754 while 22-karat gold remained unchanged at Rs161,108.

The price of gold per ounce in the international market gained by $17.

On the other hand, the US dollar suffered a huge blow as compared to the local currency as soon as the market opened on Tuesday. The interbank trade market of the currency opened with the greenback losing a shocking Rs15.

In the open market, the dollar lost Rs10 in the last two days. Its selling price reached Rs280 after a fluctuation in the exchange rate.

