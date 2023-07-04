PTI chairman gets interim bail in 14 cases from Islamabad courts

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan along with her wife Bushra Bibi left for Lahore after securing interim bails in 14 different cases including terrorism cases.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police ensured strict security measures on the eve of appearance of the former premier Imran Khan in different courts.

Imran Khan appeared in Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad in terrorism case wherein ATC Judge Abul Hasanaat Zulqarnain heard the case. Imran Khan’s lawyer pleaded that the investigation officer (IO) did not include his client in investigation in three cases.

The ATC extended the interim bail till July 10.

The court also granted interim bail in two cases registered in Police Station Barah Koh and Police Station Kohna, till July 10.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Supra also extended the interim bail of Imran Khan in six different cases till July 10.

The court also granted bail to former premier in another two cases registered in Police Station Shehzad Town of Islamabad, till July 10.

Additional Sessions Judge Sikandar Khan granted interim bail to Imran Khan in a case registered in Margalla Police Station till July 19.