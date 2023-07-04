PM directs for immediate rescue of mountaineer Asif Bhatti from Nanga Parbat

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Gilgit-Baltistan government and army officials to launch a rescue operation for the recovery of mountaineer Asif Bhatti, who is stranded on Nanga Parbat.

The prime minister gave the directions following an appeal made by the son of the mountaineer on social media for the rescue of his father.

Shehbaz said immediate steps should be taken for the safe return of the mountaineer.

PM Sharif has instructed the Gilgit-Baltistan chief secretary to contact Asif Bhatti’s son and assure him of immediate measures for the stranded climber’s rescue.

There are reports that Asif Bhatti is stranded at a height of 7,500 meters while scaling the 8,126-meter Nanga Parbat peak.