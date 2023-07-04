Notice issued to authorities, reply sought on Khadijah Shah’s bail plea

The Lahore High Court has issued a notice to the authorities concerned and sought a reply on the bail application of PTI activist and designer Khadijah Shah.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the Lahore High Court heard the bail application.

Khadijah Shah’s lawyer told the LHC that the anti-terrorism court rejected the designer’s bail contrary to the facts.

The lawyer pointed out that Shah is in jail on judicial remand and there is no need for further investigation.

The lawyer also said that her youngest son was five years old and needed his mother’s care. The lawyer also referred to Khadijah Shah’s medical reports.

The lawyer requested that Shah’s bail be approved and an order be issued to release her.