ACE summons Bushra Bibi on corruption charges

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has summoned Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, to appear tomorrow (Monday) in relation to alleged corruption charges.

Bushra Bibi is facing accusations of engaging in corrupt practices, which include carrying out illegal development work in her village and unlawfully awarding contracts to favored contractors.

The ACE spokesperson confirmed that a notice has been issued to Bushra Bibi, which has been prominently displayed at her residences in Zaman Park and Bani Gala.

Furthermore, copies of the summons have also been received by her lawyers, Ali Bhatta and Owais.

The summons instructs Bushra Bibi to appear at the Okara Anti-Corruption Office, where she is expected to present her side of the story before the inquiry committee.

It emphasizes that her compliance and attendance are essential, as failure to do so may result in unilateral action being taken in accordance with the law.