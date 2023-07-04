Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

IPP leadership holds consultations about party’s future course of action

Tareen says party's manifesto will propose solutions to challenges faced by country
Qazafi Butt Jul 04, 2023
Photo: File

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party leadership is holding consultations about the party’s future course of action.

Party leaders Aamir Kiani and Aun Chaudhry have taken Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen on board about their contacts with various political figures.

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has decided to accelerate its political activities.

Jahangir Tareen has said that the party will enter the upcoming elections arena with full political strength.

He stressed that the party will become the voice of the people.

The party’s manifesto will propose solutions to the challenges faced by the country, Tareen said.

He added that the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party will do constructive politics in the country.

elections

jahangir tareen

Jahangir Khan Tareen

Politics

Istehkam e Pakistan Party

IPP

