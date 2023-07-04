Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Punjab launches massive crackdown on motorcyclists without helmets

Those who fail to wear helmets will face severe consequences, including fine
Jahangir Akram Khan Jul 04, 2023
Representational image
In a bid to enhance road safety and protect the lives of motorcyclists, the Punjab authorities have initiated a significant crackdown across the province targeting individuals riding motorcycles without helmets.

To enforce this measure, the Lahore traffic police have taken action by blocking main highways and preventing the entry of motorcycles without helmets on Mall Road.

These strategic steps aim to create awareness and ensure compliance with the mandatory helmet-wearing rule.

In the past six months alone, the traffic police have issued a staggering amount of Rs800,000 in challans to motorcyclists who have been found without helmets.

Officials have further emphasized that those who fail to wear helmets will face severe consequences, including the revocation of their driving documents.

