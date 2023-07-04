ATC rejects Elahi’s bail plea in violence on police case

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has dismissed PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s bail application in cases related to violence against the police and interference in state works.

Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar presided over the hearing of Parvez Elahi’s bail application on Tuesday.

During the proceedings, the investigating officer informed the court that Parvez Elahi had not been arrested, making it impossible to present the case record.

The investigating officer further stated that Parvez Elahi’s bail application was premature since the investigation had not been conducted with him yet.

Despite objections from the police, the court deemed the bail application inadmissible and dismissed it.

The case against Parvez Elahi has been registered at Lahore’s Ghalib Market police station under 13 provisions, including charges related to terrorism and murder.