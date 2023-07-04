No-confidence motion submitted against GB chief minister

The opposition members have taken decisive action by submitting a motion of no-confidence against Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid.

This move aims to thwart any potential plans of the chief minister to dissolve the assembly.

The no-confidence motion was filed by nine opposition members, signaling their discontent with the current leadership.

Simultaneously, the Chief Court is currently hearing a case against GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid regarding his alleged fake degree, which could potentially lead to his disqualification.

The proceedings are underway as the legal process seeks to determine the validity of the chief minister’s qualifications.