GB CM Khalid Khurshid disqualified in fake degree case
Court announces the reserved verdict
The Chief Court of Gilgit-Baltistan has disqualified Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid in a case related to a fake degree.
A three-member larger bench headed by Justice Inayatur Rahman announced the reserved verdict of the case on Tuesday.
Simultaneously, opposition members had taken decisive action by submitting a motion of no-confidence against Khalid Khurshid. This strategic move aims to prevent any potential plans by the chief minister to dissolve the assembly.
The motion of no-confidence was filed by nine opposition members, expressing their dissatisfaction with the current leadership and seeking to maintain stability and integrity within the assembly.
