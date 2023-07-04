‘State terrorism should be strongly condemned’: PM says at India-hosted SCO summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that everyone needs to play their role to deal with terrorism, adding the killing of innocent people in state-sanctioned terrorism is condemnable.

Addressing at the 23rd meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State being hosted virtually by India, the premier said steps should be taken against religious extremism and maltreatment of minorities.

“State terrorism should be strongly condemned,” PM Sharif stressed.

He further said global solidarity is necessary to solve global problems, adding the international community must come forward to help Afghanistan.

The premier also told the summit that Pakistan’s economy lost more than $30 billion due to last year’s floods.

“The time has come to fight climate change,” he added.