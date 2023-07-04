Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in US, undergoes surgery

Acclaimed Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has undergone a minor surgery after he met with an on-set accident in Los Angeles, US.

According to reports, the actor was in the US for a shoot when he ended up hurting his nose. Khan began bleeding after he hurt his nose and was immediately rushed to a hospital.

Doctors reportedly informed the actor’s team that there was nothing to worry as Shah Rukh was required to undergo a ‘minor surgery’ to stop the bleeding.

Further details of the incident and how it occurred are yet to be known.

Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose.

Reportedly, the 57-year-old actor is now back in Mumbai, and recovering at his home.

The superstar will be next seen in “Jawan”, whose trailer will release soon. The project marks the actor’s first collaboration with the prominent filmmaker, Atlee.

Besides Jawaan, SRk also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline, where he will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu.

Apart from this, Mr Khan has also shot for a Netflix stand-alone special with veteran talk show host David Letterman.