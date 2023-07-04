President Alvi returns from Saudi Arabia after performing Hajj

President Dr Arif Alvi has returned home after performing Hajj.

President Alvi returned to Pakistan this morning after staying in Saudi Arabia for some days where he also performed the holy pilgrimage.

The president has assumed the duties of his office.

He had left for Saudi Arabia on June 25 to perform Hajj.

The first lady and their children also performed Hajj along with the president.

In the last few days of his visit, President Alvi visited the Islamic Museum in Madina adjacent to the Masjid-e-Nabwi along with his family.

The museum’s chairman, Sheikh Dr Nasir Al-Zahrani, welcomed the president. Pakistan’s Consul General Khalid Majeed also accompanied him.

President Alvi gained useful information about Prophet Muhammad’s life (PBUH) at the museum. He was also briefed about the Islamic culture and civilization, and took keen interest in the Islamic and cultural models at the museum.

Moreover, President Alvi also held a meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart in Mecca, Mina and Madina, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.