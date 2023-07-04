FIA nabs 3 key agents involved in Greece boat tragedy

In a significant operation, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Gujrat has apprehended three key agents linked to the tragic Greece boat incident.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Iqbal Nasir, Razzaq, and Tariq Mehmood. These accused agents were discovered hiding in remote areas of Punjab.

According to the FIA, the arrested individuals had accepted a total sum of Rs 9.6 million to facilitate the repatriation of six individuals to Italy. Their involvement in the illicit human smuggling activities was confirmed during the investigation.

Multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against the accused agents at the FIA Gujrat office.

FIA forms three special team

On the other hand, responding to the Prime Minister’s directive for a thorough investigation into the Greece boat tragedy and human traffickers operating across Pakistan, the FIA promptly formed three specialized teams comprising a total of 19 members.

The primary objective of these teams is to combat the heinous crime of human smuggling.

The Director General of FIA has personally assembled and tasked these special teams.

Two teams have been assigned to conduct targeted raids against human traffickers, while the third team will focus on gathering and organizing relevant records and evidence.

The composition of the FIA teams includes experienced investigating inspectors from major districts in Punjab, such as Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

To ensure the success of the operation, the FIA has canceled the vacations of all three teams and has issued instructions for daily progress reports.

Additionally, the teams have been directed to report directly to the Director General of FIA, ensuring close supervision and coordination.