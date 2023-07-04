Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag getting epic remake!

Ubisoft is currently developing a remake of the popular 2013 pirate-themed game, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

The project is said to be led by Ubisoft’s Singapore studio, known for their expertise in ocean technology featured in recent Assassin’s Creed titles as well as the upcoming Skull and Bones game.

Interestingly, the current status of Skull and Bones adds an intriguing twist to this news. Originally conceived as an expansion for Black Flag, Skull and Bones has undergone numerous transformations, from being reimagined as an MMO to taking on different forms altogether.

With six delays under its belt, the game’s development journey has been a lengthy one.

While some may assume that the Black Flag remake is a result of Skull and Bones’ troubled development, the two projects remain separate entities. Skull and Bones, a standalone open-world pirate game unrelated to Black Flag, is still slated to release a beta phase in August.

For those who may have forgotten the details of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, it allowed players to step into the shoes of Edward Kenway, a charismatic pirate navigating a treacherous world.

Stranded on a deserted island due to his past criminal activities, Kenway rises to become one of the most formidable pirates of the 18th century. Commandeering a ship, assembling a crew, and engaging in thrilling battles, players immersed themselves in a captivating pirate experience.

With the emergence of multiplayer games like Sea of Thieves, which offer a fresh take on the pirate gameplay loop, one might wonder if a remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag would provide a different experience.

Additionally, considering the eventual release of Skull and Bones and its own unique take on the pirate genre, nostalgia may play a significant role in the reception of this potential remake.