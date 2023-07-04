IPP forms parliamentary board to select candidates for polls

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has started preparations for entering the elections arena, and has decided to form a parliamentary board for the selection of candidates.

The parliamentary board will decide about the selection of candidates for elections.

The board will forward the names of potential candidates to party Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan for approval.

After the party’s registration with the election commission, applications will be sought from potential candidates in the third week of July, sources said.

The first priority of the parliamentary board will be the parliamentarians joining the party.

Earlier, it was reported that over 30 former members of the provincial assembly were poised to join the IPP, marking a significant breakthrough in Punjab’s political landscape.

The party, which is yet to be officially registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), has finalized matters with a substantial group of former lawmakers and leaders following extensive negotiations.

The IPP leadership has been actively engaged in political activities, and the return of veteran politician Jahangir Khan Tareen from London has further invigorated political contacts nationwide.