Lahore Safe City project nears 100% functionality, authorities say

The Lahore Safe City project, a significant development aimed at enhancing security in provincial capital, is nearing completion and is expected to become fully functional in the near future, authorities announced Tuesday.

This initiative, which has been in the works for some time, is set to revolutionize the city’s security measures and ensure the safety of its residents.

The project is part of a region-wide initiative to increase safety by controlling crime and monitoring traffic.

To ensure the project’s success, a Chinese company was contracted to import the necessary equipment, including cameras and other technical items, required for the implementation of the ‘Safe City project’.

Reportedly, multiple high-level meetings were conducted to expedite the import of machinery for the project.

These efforts were crucial in ensuring the timely arrival of the equipment.

The Chinese company successfully imported a range of vital items, such as cameras, power batteries, and LCDs, among others.

Moreover the company has set a target of activating an additional 2,000 cameras by August 14.

Managing Director Kamran Khan stated that the activation of cameras and accompanying software, the security and surveillance capabilities will be significantly ‘bolstered’.

“Cutting-edge technology will enable officials to detect and respond to potential threats more swiftly and effectively,” he added.

As per officials, the overall objectives of the project is to achieve more effective public safety incident tracking and response, reduce traffic violations and improve behaviours; and overall better transparency and automation in police operations by using state of the art city wide infrastructure, systems, and new operational processes run from a new integrated communications, command and control centre.

On June 15, the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi gave in-principle approval for the implementation of ‘Safe City Project’ in three more cities including Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.