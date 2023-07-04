Acting President Sanjrani reforms SC judges’ salary with new decree

In a significant development, Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani took decisive action on Tuesday by issuing a presidential decree that revamped the salary structure for judges of the Supreme Court.

This move came as Sanjrani canceled the previous Supreme Court Order 2022 pertaining to judges’ salaries and introduced the new Supreme Court Order 2023.

The implementation of the new presidential decree took immediate effect, with the revised salary structure set to be applicable from July 1, 2023.

The decree states that the Chief Justice of Pakistan will now receive a monthly salary of Rs 1,229,189, while every other judge will be entitled to a monthly salary of Rs 1,161,163.

Earlier, Sadiq Sanjrani endorsed the presidential ordinance for the proposed amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2023

The absence of President Dr Arif Alvi due to the performance of Hajj has empowered Sajrani to issue ordinances and promulgate laws.

The acting president approved the ordinance on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.