Exclusive leak: iPhone 15 unveils stunning new colors!

As we eagerly await the release of the iPhone 15, slated for a potential September launch, some intriguing details have emerged regarding the colour options for Apple’s latest smartphone.

According to reliable sources, the iPhone 15 Pro is rumoured to sport an exclusive dark red colour. This information aligns with previous reports and discussions on iPhone 15 colours.

However, an additional source has now confirmed this colour variant for the upcoming device. Described as a shade of “crimson,” it is expected to be slightly lighter than the current Deep Purple colour available on the iPhone 14 Pro.

The source of this colour leak is a notable individual on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, known for their accurate iPhone-related predictions. They correctly revealed the Deep Purple option for the iPhone 14 Pro, as well as details about the rear camera flash cutout.

Moving on to other colour options, it appears that the standard iPhone 15 and its larger counterpart, the iPhone 15 Plus, will introduce a Mint Green variant. This shade is said to resemble the green hue found on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11.

Interestingly, earlier rumours had mentioned a Cyan colour option for the entry-level iPhone 15, along with a frosted glass back panel.

Although referred to as Cyan, it is similar to the Mint Green colourway observed on the iPhone 12. This information also stems from a reliable leaker, who accurately predicted the launch of a yellow iPhone 14 earlier this year.

In addition to the aforementioned colours, Apple is reportedly working on light blue and pink options for the iPhone 15. The light blue variant is expected to resemble a “sky blue” appearance, while the pink variant may have a “bubblegum pink” look.

Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro might see the introduction of silver and black choices, considering rumours of a switch from stainless steel to titanium for its chassis.

As the launch date approaches, these leaked colour details generate anticipation among tech enthusiasts, eager to see the aesthetic choices Apple has made for its upcoming iPhone 15 line-up.