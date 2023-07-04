FIA claims contact between Elahi’s frontman, his alleged wife

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) made a claim asserting that there had been confirmed contact between Chaudhry Muhammad Zaman, who serves as the frontman for PTI President Parvez Elahi, and Sarah Anwar, who is alleged to be Elahi’s wife.

A week ago, the FIA’s anti-money laundering team apprehended Mohammad Zaman, known as Elahi’s frontman, on charges related to illicit money transactions and remittances.

Read more: FIA obtains ‘evidence’ against Parvez Elahi through forensic of mobile phone ‘frontman’

During the arrest, Zaman was caught red-handed by the police with bottles of liquor. Allegedly, he informed the police that he had brought the bottles for a close relative of Parvez Elahi.

Zaman, who was also previously employed as the cash boy for the former Punjab chief minister, now faces additional scrutiny as the FIA team claims to have established his presence at the residence of Parvez Elahi’s alleged wife, Sarah Anwar, on 71 occasions.

The FIA has stated that important information has been extracted from Zaman’s mobile phone, and the device has been sent for forensic analysis.

Further details will be disclosed as the interrogation progresses, the FIA added.

Pervez Elahi has been facing money laundering charges.