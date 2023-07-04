False affidavit: Hearing put off on plea seeking judicial probe against PM Shehbaz

The Lahore High Court has indefinitely adjourned proceedings on a petition seeking a judicial inquiry against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for submitting an allegedly false affidavit at the time of Nawaz Sharif flying abroad.

The court was hearing a petition seeking inquiry through a joint investigation team against PM Sharif.

Justice Sultan Tanweer Ahmed heard the petition of a citizen, Azhar Abbas

The counsel for the federal government objected to the maintainability of the application, saying the counsel did not come to the court with clean hands.

“It has been three and a half years since Nawaz Sharif went abroad,” the court noted, asking if the lawyer referred to the federal government during this time.

“You should have applied to the then prime minister, the court told the petitioner, adding the PML-N supremo went abroad with the permission of the federal government.

The government lawyer suggested the petitioner refer to the forum concerned.

The petitioner maintained that the court should decide the case on merit.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court over an iqama, adding he was conditionally allowed to travel abroad on medical grounds for treatment.

Shehbaz Sharif gave an affidavit that Nawaz Sharif will return home after treatment, the petition maintained, adding the PM failed to comply with his affidavit.

PM Sharif was not eligible under articles 62 and 63 for submitting a false affidavit, the petitioner stated, urging the court to order the formation of a JIT to investigate the matter.

The court adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.