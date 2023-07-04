Twitter to restrict TweetDeck access for unverified users

In an upcoming change, Twitter has announced that access to its popular application, TweetDeck, will be limited to verified users.

This move will take effect in 30 days, as confirmed by a recent tweet from Twitter Support. Currently, TweetDeck allows users to efficiently manage multiple feeds and searches.

To ensure continued access to TweetDeck, users are advised to update to the new version of the application, which has been made available.

This decision comes shortly after Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk, recently implemented a limit on users’ daily post consumption. Originally set at 600 posts per day, this limitation was increased to 1,000 posts on Saturday.

As a result of these restrictions, users who exceed the allowed number of posts may experience temporary lockouts from Twitter.

However, verified users, who have either subscribed to Twitter Blue or are deemed “notable,” will have greater leeway. They can read up to 10,000 posts per day, compared to the initial limit of 6,000.

It is important to note that Twitter is now facing a new competitor in the form of a rival app launched by the owner of Facebook.

Threads, a text-based conversation app designed to bring communities together, is linked to Instagram and is currently available for pre-order on the Apple App Store.