Ex-mayor gets stuck under pipe for five days after ‘taking a shortcut’

In a strange turn of events, a former mayor of Redbridge found himself in a harrowing situation after taking what seemed like a harmless ‘shortcut’.

The 75-year-old Chris Cummins embarked on a journey to a train station but ended up trapped face down for an agonizing five days behind the pavilion of Redbridge FC’s Oakside Stadium.

Cummins recalled his ordeal, describing how he attempted to slip through a fence and crawl beneath a pipe, only to find himself wedged on the floor without access to food or water.

Stranded and alone, his cries for help went unnoticed until the fifth day when club board members finally came to his rescue, initially dismissing his calls as mere mischief.

Narrating his misadventure, Cummins explained, “I was trying to get to Barkingside station, and I went round behind Redbridge Football Club. I got so far, and I got to a point where I couldn’t go any further”.

He added, “At the back of the football club, there is a pipe that goes along and drops right at the end. I could not get under there, and a bit further on, there was a piece of something sticking out, and I couldn’t get through the gap. So I was stuck there for days”.

Despite the dire circumstances, Cummins considered himself fortunate due to the dry weather and tolerable temperatures.

He resorted to prayer and desperately called out for help, struggling to attract attention as onlookers initially dismissed his predicament as a prank. However, when the seriousness of the situation became apparent, emergency services were alerted and promptly arrived to free him from his entrapment.

Cummins expressed his relief upon being discovered, stating, “When someone came, there was relief!”

Reflecting on his near-death experience, he acknowledged that the outcome could have been fatal if he had remained stuck for just two more days. Surviving on nothing but his own saliva, he eagerly awaited rescue, hoping for a reprieve from his confinement.

Interestingly, Cummins had lost his phone the day before his ordeal, preventing him from calling for help.

Fortunately, the football board members, who ultimately came to his aid, carefully extricated him from his predicament and provided him with much-needed water delivered through a straw.

Joey May, one of the rescuers and a football board member, described the shocking discovery, stating, “I was at the club when I heard someone shout ‘help me!’ Initially, I thought someone was just messing about nearby because the train station is nearby.

However, upon investigation, we found Mr. Cummins wedged there, and I was in shock! There was no reason for him to be there. We provided him with water and a straw, and he kept saying thank you.“

During his hospital stay, Cummins had to undergo the amputation of several toes due to an unrelated medical condition.