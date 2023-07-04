Suspected Naegleria patient in Lahore passes away

A 30-year-old patient suspected of suffering from Naegleria has died at Services Hospital in Lahore.

According to the hospital administration, the patient had various symptoms, including headache and fever, for four days.

The administration further said the patient developed the symptoms of the brain-eating amoeba after swimming.

They also said that Naegleria entered through the patient’s nostrils after swimming.

The patient was under treatment at Services Hospital in a critical condition for one day, the administration further said.

They claimed that the patient suffered a heart attack due to Naegleria, which led to his death.

The first case of the brain-eating amoeba was reported in the provincial capital on Monday, a private had laboratory confirmed.

“History is being ascertained about the Naegleria case. A team of expert doctors has been assigned to the case,” Services Hospital MS Dr Ehtisham Haque said.

It is pertinent to note that a number of Naegleria cases were reported in Karachi.

Experts have issued a warning, urging the public to refrain from swimming in pools that have not been properly chlorinated.

What is Naegleria?

Naegleria fowleri is a free-living amoeba that causes primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a disease of the central nervous system.