Qureshi’s bail in May 9 arson case extended till July 15

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Tuesday extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s bail in May 9 arson case till July 15.

The court proceedings took place today before Additional Sessions Judge Syed Muhammad Haroon Shah, where Qureshi appeared to request an extension of his bail in relation to a case registered at Kahna Police Station in Lahore following the May 9 incident.

However, due to the absence of his lawyer, Ali Bukhari, the arguments could not proceed as planned.

Consequently, the court decided to extend Qureshi’s bail and adjourned the hearing of the case until July 15.

After the court proceedings, Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressed the media outside the court, raising concerns about Pakistan’s financial situation.

He highlighted the temporary relief achieved by securing a standby loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a period of nine months, which has alleviated the immediate risk of default.

However, Qureshi questioned what might occur in the coming months, suggesting uncertainty regarding the nation’s financial stability.