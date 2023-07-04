Monsoon: Special teams formed for rainwater drainage in Punjab

In the wake of heavy rainfall across various cities in Punjab, including Lahore, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has taken swift action to mitigate potential flood risks and ensure the safety of residents.

PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi has issued orders to the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and municipal bodies to form special teams dedicated to rainwater drainage.

The PDMA has emphasized the importance of delivering heavy machinery promptly to low-lying areas prone to flooding. These areas require immediate attention to ensure effective drainage and prevent water accumulation.

To assess the impact of the rainfall firsthand, district heads have visited the low-lying areas and conducted comprehensive evaluations of the situation.

Furthermore, the PDMA has stressed the significance of continuous monitoring of water flow in storm drains throughout the affected regions. By closely observing the drainage systems, authorities can detect and address any blockages or inefficiencies promptly, minimizing the risk of further flooding.

Furthermore, authorities have taken steps to relocate people residing along river banks to safer areas. However, rescue and relief operation teams have been placed on high alert, ensuring a swift response in the event of an emergency.

These teams are prepared to provide immediate assistance and support to affected individuals and communities.

Rural reporting centers across Punjab have also been instructed to remain vigilant and report any emerging situations promptly.