Four killed, two injured in Philadelphia shooting

At least four people were killed and two minors – aged 2 and 13 – sustained injuries in a shooting Monday evening in Philadelphia.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 8:30 pm in the Kingsessing neighborhood.

The suspect had an AR-style rifle, a handgun, a bulletproof vest, multiple ammunition magazines in the vest, and a scanner.

The armed man was apprehended after the shooting.

Danielle M. Outlaw, Philadelphia Police Commissioner, stated that three of the four killed ranged in age from 20 to 59.

All of the victims were male.

The condition of the wounded children is said to be stable.

It’s not immediately known what led to the shooting, said police.