Acting President Sanjrani signs amended NAB Ordinance

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani has endorsed the presidential ordinance for the proposed amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2023, reported by SAMAA TV.

The absence of President Dr Arif Alvi due to performance of Hajj has empowered Sajrani to issue ordinances and promulgate laws.

The acting president approved the ordinance on the advice of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, it was reported that the federal government had drafted amendments for the NAB Ordinance which were approved.

Following the amendments, the NAB chairman has been granted special powers to issue arrest warrants for the accused in cases where there is a lack of cooperation during the investigation.

Furthermore, the NAB authorities will have the ability to obtain a 30-day physical remand of a suspect, instead of the current 14-day period.